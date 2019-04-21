Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Manitowoc worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Manitowoc by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 304,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,693,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 149,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Manitowoc by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTW stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.59 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.02 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Pennypacker sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $203,906.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron H. Ravenscroft sold 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $52,587.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,086.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

