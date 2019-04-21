Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

MNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mallinckrodt to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 31.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000.

Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.45 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 134.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

