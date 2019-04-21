Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said operate, a Chinese company building a rail link will help to handle and maintain the network that will reduce the financial burden of the country.

Following Mahathir’s alliance swept into power last May, a conclusion that amuses Malaysia’s relations with China, its largest trading 31, the East Coast Rail Link was suspended. The job was revived last week following the builder, state-owned China Communications Construction Company Ltd., agreed to cut down the cost from one-third of 44 billion ringgit ($10.7 billion).

The rail link connecting the west coast to eastern states of Malaysia is a key part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Mahathir said Monday the authorities chose to renegotiate the deal rather than pay compensation of 21.78 billion ringgit ($5.3 billion). He said the simple fact that the job cost can be reduced sharply by 21.5 billion ringgit ($5.2 billion) revealed that the cost had been inflated if former Prime Minister Najib Razak’s government awarded the main contract to CCCC in 2016.

The railroad project will now cost 68.7 million ringgit ($16.7 million) each kilometer, down from 95.5 million ringgit ($23.2 million) earlier, he said.

Under the new deal, Mahathir said CCCC will create a 50:50 joint venture firm with Malaysia Rail Link to supply specialized support and discuss the threat that was operational. He said the involvement of CCCC as railroad operator will help attract investment.

CCCC has additionally agreed to repay part of a 3.1 billion ringgit ($753.4 million) progress payment, with just 1 billion ringgit ($243 million) to be paid within the next two months, he explained.

Even though the rail project will probably be shortened by 40 km (24.8 miles) into 648 km (402.6 kilometers ), he explained the double-track lineup will have 20 stations and cut five states, instead of four previously. He said that the new orientation will imply avoiding having to tunnel through a mountain range in central Selangor state, which is the greatest rock dyke on earth.

The project, which is now slated for completion at the end of 2026 rather than 2024, is financed by China.

Mahathir said it will be decreased although the government is negotiating the loan amount with the EXIM Bank of China and this is going to result in paying less interest in the loan.

He said that the government can be”taking advantage of the agreement to operate out the purchase of palm oil by China,” but didn’t give additional details.

Officials said work on the railroad link could resume by following month.

Mahathir’s government reviewed or has axed infrastructure projects that it blames on corruption in the government.

Aside from the rail link, the authorities last year also cancelled two China-backed pipelines costing at 9.3 billion ringgit ($2.3 billion) after finding 90 percent of this job’s costs had been paid but just 13 percent of job was completed.

The government also said it’s investigating whether any cash from the rail project had been channeled by Najib’s government to settle debts. May A enormous scandal in 1MDB led to the election reduction of Najib’s coalition and Najib is on trial for corruption charges connected to 1MDB.