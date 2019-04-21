MagicCoin (MAGE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, MagicCoin has traded flat against the dollar. MagicCoin has a market cap of $97,564.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About MagicCoin

MagicCoin (CRYPTO:MAGE) is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,304,886 coins and its circulating supply is 7,554,886 coins. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio . The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io

MagicCoin Coin Trading

MagicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

