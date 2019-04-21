MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 19,337 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.66, for a total value of C$244,806.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,288 shares in the company, valued at C$4,320,706.08.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$12.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -180.44. MAG Silver Corp has a 1-year low of C$8.10 and a 1-year high of C$15.59.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Director Sells C$244,806.42 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/mag-silver-corp-mag-director-sells-c244806-42-in-stock.html.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.