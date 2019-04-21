Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $331,622.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,289.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

