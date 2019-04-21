MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of MacroGenics worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MacroGenics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MacroGenics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MacroGenics by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in MacroGenics by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.99. MacroGenics Inc has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 1,770 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,924 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $203,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,762 shares of company stock valued at $258,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $39.00 target price on MacroGenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

