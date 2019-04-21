Macquarie Reiterates $85.00 Price Target for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Macquarie set a $85.00 price objective on QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.32.

QCOM opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in QUALCOMM by 9,505.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,612,696 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,806,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,096 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

