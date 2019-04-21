Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $34,000 Position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,262 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Foundation Building Materials by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

NYSE:FBM opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.54 million. Foundation Building Materials had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

