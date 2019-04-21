Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $30,000 Holdings in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evertec by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evertec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,663,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,792,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Evertec by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,305 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Evertec by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evertec by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 721,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.03% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 152,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $4,111,489.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,561,145.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diana I. Rivera-Ramirez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,689. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

