Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 350,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Imperial Oil by 879.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,416,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.98.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Imperial Oil’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

