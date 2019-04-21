LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.79. 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,620. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,934.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,343,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $259,614,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,474,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,096,000 after buying an additional 1,396,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,949,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,099,000 after buying an additional 1,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,378.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,393,000 after buying an additional 1,002,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

