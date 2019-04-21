Luxoft (LXFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxoft is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Luxoft alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LXFT. ValuEngine upgraded Luxoft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. VTB Capital downgraded Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luxoft from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luxoft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of LXFT opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.43. Luxoft has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Luxoft had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxoft will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFT. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Luxoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Luxoft by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Luxoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in Luxoft by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

See Also: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxoft (LXFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.