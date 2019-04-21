Lunyr (LUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $888,637.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $888,637.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Lunyr token can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00051006 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, YoBit, HitBTC and BigONE.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00455414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002124 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.01070900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00198448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit, Liqui, Binance, Upbit, Huobi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

