LTO Network Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, LTO Network has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX. LTO Network has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $2.27 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LTO Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00453270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.01071587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00198263 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00001583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network’s total supply is 454,006,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,146,956 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.