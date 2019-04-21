Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cerner Co. (CERN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 191,922.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,201 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Cerner by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 117,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

CERN stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

