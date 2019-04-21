Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $910,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,987.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $115.98 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.30 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.59%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other Synopsys news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total transaction of $214,150.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,848.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Schwarz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $1,176,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,506.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,218. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

