Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.72. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $110,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

