Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 29,900 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of WRE opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

