Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-buys-400-shares-of-first-republic-bank-frc.html.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.