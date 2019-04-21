Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Position Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $314.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Vertical Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

In related news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,618.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total value of $1,218,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

