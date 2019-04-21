Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1,535.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

Shares of LYV opened at $65.35 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

