Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post sales of $95.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.40 million and the lowest is $94.18 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $82.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year sales of $353.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.30 million to $355.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $390.72 million, with estimates ranging from $386.30 million to $393.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 3.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,694.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,181. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

