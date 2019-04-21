Liberum Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Unilever (ULVR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever to a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 3,860 ($50.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,433 ($57.92) to GBX 4,380 ($57.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,255.91 ($55.61).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,830 ($50.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.46 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $33.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Unilever news, insider Mary Ma purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, with a total value of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

