Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 224.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,485,000 after purchasing an additional 811,879 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.18.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

