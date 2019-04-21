Liam Griffin Sells 18,250 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) insider Liam Griffin sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $1,679,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,991.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Liam Griffin sold 10,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Liam Griffin sold 19,083 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,624,344.96.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,860,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 449,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,787,000 after buying an additional 92,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Nomura downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.99.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

