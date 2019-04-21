LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. LeMaitre Vascular also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Shares of LMAT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,113. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $535.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 16,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $491,976.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,362.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

