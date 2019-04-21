Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,974 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,808 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Fossil Group worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,045 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOSL. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $3,659,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $13.07 on Friday. Fossil Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $650.51 million, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.19.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.26). Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $786.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

