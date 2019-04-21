Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.55 Million Stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of Monotype Imaging worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYPE stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $838.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.09. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Monotype Imaging Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

