Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,708,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,654,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,012,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,604,000 after buying an additional 106,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $270,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,897,570.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,323 shares of company stock worth $4,576,757. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/legal-general-group-plc-boosts-holdings-in-nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst.html.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.