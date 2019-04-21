Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 3,031 Shares of Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 103.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 357.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

