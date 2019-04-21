Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NKE opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,276,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,504 shares of company stock worth $26,620,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/leavell-investment-management-inc-trims-holdings-in-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.