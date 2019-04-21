Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,206,624.00 in Stock

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 37,707 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $1,206,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lawson Products stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $283.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAWS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

