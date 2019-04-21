Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAUR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 372,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,207. Laureate Education has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.03 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, insider Marcelo Cardoso sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $105,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,037 shares in the company, valued at $366,323.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $99,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $627,224. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

