KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0335 on Major Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $63,455.00 and approximately $215.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013818 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000073 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,227,294 coins and its circulating supply is 1,893,269 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.