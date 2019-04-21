KT Corp (KT) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of KT worth $7,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,054,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,323 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 39.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth about $14,976,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of KT by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.42 on Friday. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

