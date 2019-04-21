Kronecoin (KRONE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Kronecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kronecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Kronecoin has a market capitalization of $9,523.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.01438623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00147377 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002722 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Kronecoin Coin Profile

Kronecoin (KRONE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 11,294,899 coins. Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kronecoin’s official website is www.kronecoin.org

Kronecoin Coin Trading

Kronecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kronecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kronecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kronecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

