Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Argus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.35 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

