Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

RDSMY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st.

RDSMY stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.