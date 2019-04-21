Kirby Co. (KEX) Receives $85.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.10.

Several brokerages have commented on KEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $74.00 price target on shares of Kirby and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 price target on the stock.

KEX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 580,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,853. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Kirby has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.14 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $178,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 8,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $605,832.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,876 shares of company stock worth $2,081,911. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,688,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $517,904,000 after buying an additional 1,987,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,718,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,586,000 after purchasing an additional 252,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

