KEPPEL LTD/ADR (KPELY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of KPELY stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.16. KEPPEL LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

