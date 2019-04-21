Kemper Corp (KMPR) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

KMPR stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 180,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kemper by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 473.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 273,988 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

