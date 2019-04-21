Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.1% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $119.86 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.30.

In other news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $596,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,390. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

