Kamada (KMDA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kamada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of $248.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Kamada had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in Kamada by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 36,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 308,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

