Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $177,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,700 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $279,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $698,957 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,057,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.01. 3,035,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,811. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

