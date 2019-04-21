JT Stratford LLC Has $711,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 83,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,038,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,952,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,512,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after buying an additional 113,040 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 8,589,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,760,000 after buying an additional 675,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

