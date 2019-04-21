Joulecoin (XJO) Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

Joulecoin (CURRENCY:XJO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Joulecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Joulecoin has a total market cap of $153,367.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Joulecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joulecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011669 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036012 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Joulecoin Profile

Joulecoin (CRYPTO:XJO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2013. Joulecoin’s total supply is 38,405,699 coins. Joulecoin’s official Twitter account is @JouleCoin . The official website for Joulecoin is www.jouleco.in

Buying and Selling Joulecoin

Joulecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joulecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joulecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joulecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

