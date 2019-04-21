Jonathan Wolman, who over more than 45 years in journalism functioned as publisher and editor of The Detroit News and worked as a writer, Washington bureau chief and executive editor at The Associated Press, died Monday at Detroit. He was 68.

His family told the News the Wolman died of complications from cancer.

Wolman was editor and publisher of the News because 2007, running the newspaper during a financially challenging time that included personnel prices, a cutback to only two days a week of home delivery, and a move from the huge headquarters building that it had occupied for nearly a century.

However, Detroit — even as it careened into and then from bankruptcy in 2013-14 — has lived among a shrinking number of U.S. cities with more than one major daily newspaper. The News has a joint working agreement with its rival, the Detroit Free Press, where business operations are consolidated by the newspapers while fielding editorial staffs.

“He was also a steadying, calming effect who place a priority to the large picture: the accuracy and fairness of our information report.”

Miles remembered Wolman’s”painstaking evaluation” since the newspaper’s management grappled with budget cuts and personnel reductions. Even amid the austerity, Miles stated, Wolman kept that a focus on world and national news at a time when papers cut back, and oversaw expansion of the paper’s investigative and projects unit.

“He was unbelievably kind,” Miles explained. “Some conclusions definitely pained him. But he also kept the long-term pursuits of this News, its staff and its subscribers, overriding.”

Peter Bhatia, editor of the Free Press, praised Wolman as”an excellent man and also an outstanding journalist”

“He has maintained his newspaper relevant and participated in the area and was a fierce and proper urge for its News in its venture with the Free Press,” Bhatia said.

Wolman’s tenure in Detroit encompassed among the most turbulent periods in the city’s history. The bankruptcy filing has been preceded by years of plummeting population and tax base; even more lately there’s been an inspiring although unfinished recovery.

Wolman came in Denver to Detroit, in which for three years he was editor of the Denver Post’s editorial page.

Wolman had a career with AP, starting in 1973 as a reporter in Madison, Wisconsin.

By 1975 until late 1998, he worked in AP’s Washington bureau, rising from reporter to some highly effective bureau leader who focused policy directly on the White House politics along with attempts. He held the post for almost 10 years before moving to New York to eventually become AP’s managing editorand has been promoted to executive editor in May 2000.

Back in 1981, he had been commended by AP managing editor Wick Temple for overseeing protection of the space shuttle Columbia’s first flight.

“Jon pulled it together from all sites, got no bylines and functioned 22 hours each day,” Temple wrote to other AP managers. “He had been a delight.”

Later, Wolman helped manage AP’s 1999 Pulitzer Prize-winning report regarding the 1950 No Gun Ri massacre during the Korean War, as well as AP’s coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

However, it had been political policy that has been the career-long obsession and his attention for a journalist of Wolman.

Some colleagues indicate that one of his finest moments came late on Election Night in 2000, when it was apparent that the presidential race between George W. Bush and Al Gore had return to the tightly fought state of Florida. At 2:16 a.m. on Nov. 8, Fox News Channel declared Bush the winner in Florida, also within minutes NBC, CBS, CNN and ABC did the same. The AP reported the race was still too near to mention a winner.

his successor as bureau chief faced intense pressure to combine the networks in calling the election for 41, wolman the New York-based executive editor of AP , was in the Washington office in the time. But based on input from seasoned colleagues, Johnson knew the Florida outcome was not apparent and stood her ground; Wolman endorsed her . Many news organizations, such as AP, had already had to backtrack once after also an investigation of returns along with exit surveys erroneously indicated that Gore had won Florida.

“He could have pulled position on Sandy and called it that night he understood he was working for her,” explained Ron Fournier, whose byline was about the primary election narrative. “Jon deserved credit for knowing to trust his folks.”

AP’s non-call was vindicated as the almost deadlocked election result became entangled in a lengthy legal battle before being decided in Bush’s favor from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Johnson credited Wolman with building a powerful AP staff in Washington.

“He even took a chance on people, placing them in jobs that they were not obviously ready for, for me,” she remembered. “He also created an esprit de corps in Washington that subsequently set the bar higher for all of us.”

Louis D. Boccardi, AP’s president from 1985 to 2003, said that Wolman — for his or her versatility in management –“was at heart a reporter”

“I never saw him happier than when he was working with writers on a large story or with a group shaping a report on a significant investigation,” Boccardi said. “He had been a newsman, through and through”

Carole Feldman, an experienced reporter and editor in the Washington bureau, clarified Wolman as a reassuring boss”who mentored new folks coming to the agency and put his trust to be able to deal with the greatest story.”

Terry Hunt, whose 46-year AP career included 25 years as chief White House correspondent, said Wolman has been”unbelievably smart, very analytical and also experienced a good grasp of politics”

“He read over anyone I know. He did not sleep much,” Hunt recalled. “He was rough, sometimes blunt and direct. But always fair.”

AP’s latest executive editor, Sally Buzbee, who worked for Wolman at AP’s Washington bureau, said he never lost his intense interest in national politics, remembering a java after Donald Trump won the presidency at which Wolman cited election outcome, county-by-county, at Michigan.

Wolman grew up in a newspaper family. His father, Martin Wolman, was publisher of the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison from 1968 to 1984 also sold papers as a boy.

Jon was one of five children of Martin and Anne Wolman. Among his siblings died in 1967 in a car crash; others include Ruth, Lewis and Nicky.

Wolman attended the University of Colorado for two years before moving to the University of the most important campus of Wisconsin in Madison.

He is survived three children by his wife, Deborah Lamm: Jacob, both Emma and Sophia, and Emma’s husband.

A service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Donations in Wolman’s name may be made to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Family Services of Metro Detroit.