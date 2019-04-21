Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,762,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.52. 10,485,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

