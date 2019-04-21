John Glenn Leach Sells 67,600 Shares of Crew Energy Inc (CR) Stock

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 67,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.19, for a total value of C$80,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 932,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,109,615.50.

John Glenn Leach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, John Glenn Leach sold 45,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total value of C$52,200.00.

CR stock opened at C$1.17 on Friday. Crew Energy Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $177.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.63.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.90 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight Capital raised Crew Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.88.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

